Gossip: Maatsen release clause open to clubs
Borussia Dortmund do not have first option to buy on-loan Dutch defender Ian Maatsen, with Chelsea's £35m release clause open to any clubs interested in the 22-year-old left-back. (Mail)
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Jake Mintz is joined by Russell Dorsey to talk about the historic integration of Negro League stats into the Major League record book. Later, Jake is joined by Bailey Freeman to discuss Angel Hernandez retiring & Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
A decision on Tucupita Marcano's lifetime ban is reportedly "imminent."
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.