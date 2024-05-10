Gossip: Lopetegui looks to Sevilla for first signings
Incoming West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is considering raiding former club Sevilla for 26-year-old Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri and 32-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Sun)
For one night, Cleveland's game plan worked to perfection. Do the Cavs have a shot to take down the Celtics?
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
NFL first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold says the Las Vegas Raiders nearly took him with the No. 13 selection but opted for Brock Bowers on a coin flip. The Raiders deny that was the case.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final 15 laps.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.