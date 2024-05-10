Advertisement

Gossip: Lopetegui looks to Sevilla for first signings

BBC
Gossip graphic
Incoming West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is considering raiding former club Sevilla for 26-year-old Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri and 32-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Sun)

