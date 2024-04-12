Gossip: Liverpool trail in race for Musiala

[BBC]

Manchester City are leading the race to sign 21-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward Jamal Musiala, but Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are all also interested. (Independent)

City are also are set to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of Gremio's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Nunes. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Reds have agreed a deal in principle with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. (Football Insider)

