Gossip: Liverpool in the race for Lille's Yoro

Liverpool have been joined by Manchester United in the pursuit of 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille. (Marca - in Spanish)

The Reds are targeting a new goalkeeper as they prepare for the Republic of Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, to leave Anfield this summer. (Football Insider)

Finally, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham, are interested in Feyenoord's 23-year-old Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida. (AD - in Dutch)

