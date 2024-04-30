Gossip: Liverpool join race for £55m Guehi
Crystal Palace's £55m-rated defender Marc Guehi is of interest to Liverpool, as they seek a replacement for Joel Matip, who is set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer. (Football Insider)
The Nuggets will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals after beating the Lakers 4-1.
James tried to rally the Lakers against the champion Nuggets, only to fall short yet again. What's next for LeBron?
The Celtics have a closeout game at home, but don't yet know Porzingis' status for Game 5 and beyond.
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Buk Mawut Buk pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges last month after he shot and killed Aaron Lowe at a Salt Lake City-area party in 2021.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
There is cause for excitement around the new playoff format. There's also lots of complaints and criticism to go around.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
UConn is adding Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney. The junior guard played the past two seasons with the Gaels, leading them in scoring as a sophomore.
The Thunder have now picked up their first series win since 2016.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.