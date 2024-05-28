Gossip: Liverpool eye Trafford as Kelleher replacement

[BBC]

Liverpool want to sign Burnley's England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford, with Caoimhin Kelleher looking to leave the club. (Football Insider)

The Reds and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in Leeds United's 22-year-old Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to offer in excess of £25m for Lille's 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Paris St-Germain. (Foot Mercato - in French)

