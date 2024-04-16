Gossip: Liverpool could beat Man Utd to Gyokeres

[BBC]

Manchester United are showing an interest in Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, but they fear Liverpool could scupper their chances of signing the 25-year-old Sweden striker. (HITC)

The Reds can sign 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio for £40m. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified 23-year-old Sunderland and England Under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher. (Mail)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column