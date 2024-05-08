Gossip: Kelly agrees to join Newcastle
Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. (Foot Mercado - in French)
The Thunder shot 16-of-35 from deep and recorded a franchise playoff-record 29 assists in Game 1 of their second-round series.
For the 12th consecutive spring, a PSG Champions League campaign ended sooner than it was supposed to, without the only acceptable result.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
The NBA MVP race doesn't always go hand-in-hand with the fantasy basketball one. Dan Titus makes the case for three underrated winners who made it happen this season.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Kelly allegedly harassed a female strength and conditioning coach who sued him and the Toronto Argonauts in February.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.