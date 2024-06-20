Gossip: Italian clubs keen on Greenwood

[BBC]

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United over a £30m move for forward Mason Greenwood. (Mail)

Juventus and Napoli also are competing to sign Greenwood. (Independent)

Liverpool aim to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Football Transfers)

Manchester United are stepping up their search for squad reinforcements, with Lille’s Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, high on their shortlist. (inews)

Talks were advanced over a move for France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, from Nice to Manchester United but the deal is currently off because of Uefa rules over multi-club ownership. (Fabrizio Romano)

United do not see agreeing a contract extension with Bruno Fernandes as a priority this summer despite the midfielder being linked with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News)

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, has told Fiorentina he does not want to return to the club after spending last season on loan at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required)

