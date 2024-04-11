Gossip: Inter Milan's Dumfries linked

[BBC]

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries might be a target for Aston Villa and the Italian club would consider an offer of more than 30m euros for the 27-year-old Netherlands international, whose contract with the Serie A club runs out in 2025. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Aston Villa are growing increasingly hopeful 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz will sign a new long-term contract. (Talksport)

Shakhtar Donetsk are preparing to sell Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester City interested in the 21-year-old. (HITC)

