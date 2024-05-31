Gossip: Hammers want Palmeiras youngster
West Ham United are in talks with Palmeiras over a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme. (Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham United are in talks with Palmeiras over a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme. (Fabrizio Romano)
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde project if the Big Ten overtake the SEC, UCLA owing Cal money, Julian Lewis visiting Indiana, and a lawsuit against Cold Stone Creamery.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.