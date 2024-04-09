Gossip: Hammers want Adarabioyo

[BBC]

West Ham have joined Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan in the race to sign Fulham's 26-year-old centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in the summer. (Guardian)

Manchester City have agreed terms with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta before a summer move. The Brazil international, 26, was heavily linked with a move to Etihad Stadium last year. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Everton can expect offers for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness saying the club could get up to £70m for the 22-year-old amid interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham. (Football Insider)

