Gossip: Hammers target Stuttgart forward Guirassy

[BBC]

West Ham United are considering a summer move for 28-year-old Serhou Guirassy, after the Guinea striker scored 28 Bundesliga goals for Stuttgart this season. (Standard)

Aston Villa are interested in 24-year-old Italy defender Raoul Bellanova, after he impressed during his first season with Torino, but the Hammers and Manchester United are also keen. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

West Ham and Fulham have held talks with Corinthians over the possibility of signing 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley. (Caught Offside)

