Gossip: Hammers target Gassova

[BBC]

West Ham United have opened talks to sign Corinthians' 19-year-old Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova, who is also a target for Liverpool. (Standard)

Meanwhile, Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham is open to a move back to the Premier League, with West Ham one of the teams keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. (HITC)

