Gossip: Hammers offer Johnson a new deal
West Ham have offered English defender Ben Johnson, 24, an improved five-year contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
England hasn't won a major men's soccer tournament since 1966.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turning down the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, and Caitlin Clark being snubbed for the Olympics.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.