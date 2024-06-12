Gossip: Gunners target Zirkzee has £34m release clause

[BBC]

Arsenal will be joined by Manchester United in their pursuit of Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has a £34m release clause. (Metro)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are willing to sell Scotland defender Kieran Tierney at a loss this summer, with an offer in the region of £15m likely enough to secure the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)

Finally, they face a challenge to keep Denmark Under-17s forward Chido Obi-Martin, 16, who is wanted by Bayern Munich. (Metro)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column