Gossip: Gunners target Bijlow as Ramsdale replacement

BBC
Arsenal are ready to move for Feyenoord and Netherlands goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, 26, as they expect their 26-year-old England stopper Aaron Ramsdale to depart. (Mirror)

Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, who is on Arsenal and Chelsea's radar, will decide before the Euros whether he wants to remain at RB Leipzig or move on. (Fabrizio Romano)

