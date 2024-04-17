Gossip: Gunners to revive Luiz interest

[BBC]

Arsenal are expected to revive their interest in Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer. (Football Insider)

Along with Liverpool, the Gunners are interested in Ecuador centre-back Willian Pacho, 22, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Florian Plettenberg)

Arsenal will make English striker Eddie Nketiah, 24, available for transfer this summer but will ask for £40m. (HITC)

Wrexham want to turn 22-year-old English goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's loan from Arsenal into a permanent deal. (The Athletic - subscription required)

