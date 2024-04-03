Gossip: Gunners make Kimmich approach

[BBC]

Arsenal have approached Bayern Munich about a move for Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, but have been told the 29-year-old's future will not be discussed until the summer. (Football Transfers)

The Gunners also appear to be frontrunners to sign 25-year-old Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has also been linked with Bayern. (Caught Offside)

Barcelona have identified 19-year-old Fiorentina and Italy defender Michael Kayode, who also interests Arsenal, as an alternative to a permanent deal for Manchester City's on-loan Portugal international Joao Cancelo. (Football Transfers)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column