Gossip: Gunners given price tag for Luiz

[BBC]

Arsenal have been informed it will cost £50m to sign 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. (Mirror)

The Gunners and Manchester United remain interested in Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who is also wanted by AC Milan. (Sky Sports)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann says he is unsure whether current boss Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead the club. (Telegraph - subscription required)

