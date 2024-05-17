Gossip: Greenwood attracts Serie A and La Liga attention

[BBC]

Napoli are interested in Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, who is on loan at Getafe, but they may face competition from Juventus if they want to sign the forward. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing Greenwood. (Star)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to give assurances that they will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer, before he commits to changing his mind and staying with the Bundesliga side beyond the end of the season, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes a target. (Independent)

United are interested in signing 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro from Lille. (Give Me Sport)

