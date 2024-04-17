Gossip: Gibbs-White wanted by Newcastle
Newcastle have renewed their interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24. (Football Insider)
Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
Newcastle have renewed their interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24. (Football Insider)
Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.
Keegan Murray dropped 32 points to extend the Kings' season in the play-in tournament.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
With the first week of action getting close to its peak, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers some tips for trading in 2024 leagues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
With the fantasy postseason beckoning, stop holding on to injured or underperforming players to set your roster for a title run.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.