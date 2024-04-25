Gossip: Gerrard to move for Rangers duo?

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are ready to launch an offer to bring 32-year-old Ibrox captain and right-back James Tavernier to the Saudi Arabian club this summer. (Slaati via TeamTalk)

Steven Gerrard is closely monitoring Connor Goldson's situation at Rangers as the Al-Ettifaq head coach mulls over a possible double swoop on his former club for the 31-year-old centre-half and right-back James Tavernier. (Daily Record)

Trabszonspor are making progress in their bid to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic and midfielder John Lundstram, according to reports in Turkey. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are keeping close tabs on St Mirren teenager Ethan Sutherland, who has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea after the Premier League duo recently sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old as he impressed on the wing and at left-back on loan to Alloa Athletic. (Football Insider)

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has finally started a game for Cruzeiro two-and-a-half months after the 25-year-old Ecuador international joined the Brazilian club on loan. (The Herald)

Rangers could be set to lose their academy director, Zeb Jacobs, to Feyenoord. (The Herald)

