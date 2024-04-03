Gossip: Genuine United interest in Ipswich boss McKenna

[BBC]

Manchester United have a firm interest in appointing Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as their new boss. The Northern Irishman used to work at Old Trafford as an assistant coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Football Insider)

United have 21-year-old Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Boca Juniors' Aaron Anselmino, 18, and 19-year-old Mikayil Faye of Barcelona on their defensive shortlist this summer. (Mail)

Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund, may get another chance at United if the club appoint Southampton's Jason Wilcox as their director of football. Wilcox worked with the forward at Manchester City's academy. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid would like to sign 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro - who has also been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - this summer after the Frenchman told his club he wants a new challenge. (Athletic - subscription needed)

