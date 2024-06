[BBC]

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, is prepared to stay at the club despite interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Guardian)

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester - face having to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sky Sports)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column