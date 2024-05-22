Gossip: Fulham make Wesley enquiry
Fulham and West Ham United have held talks with Corinthians over the possibility of signing 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley. (Caught Offside)
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
Fulham and West Ham United have held talks with Corinthians over the possibility of signing 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley. (Caught Offside)
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.