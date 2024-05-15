Gossip: Frank and McKenna are possible options to replace Ten Hag

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is a strong contender for the Manchester United job should they sack manager Erik ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bayern Munich are looking at a move for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer and believe they can land the 29-year-old Portugal international because of growing frustrations at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Manchester United are prepared to offer £55m for Everton and England Under-21s centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21. (Daily Mail)

Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, 23, is leaning towards leaving Bayer Leverkusen in the summer with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal all keen to take advantage of a £35m release clause in his contract. (Bild - in German - subscription required)

Manchester United are trying to hijack Newcastle United's move for Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26. (Talksport)

United will listen to offers for 28-year-old English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Sun)

The Red Devils have contacted Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who has worked as a coach at Old Trafford. (Star)

