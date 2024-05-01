Gossip: Foxes want Vardy to extend contract
Leicester have held talks with 37-year-old English striker Jamie Vardy about extending his stay at the club. (Mail)
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
Reynolds and McElhenney are the latest celebrities to invest in Necaxa in recent years.
Coventry City, a second-division English club, nearly came back from 3-0 down to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals.
“It’s part of the game … Wish we would’ve caught it.”
Abreu has struggled at the plate since joining the Astros on a $58.5 million contract in 2022.
Finch collided with Mike Conley in the final two minutes of Minnesota's series-ending win over the Suns.
The Cavaliers have the lead in NBA TV's favorite series.
