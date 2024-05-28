Gossip: Foxes could target Corberan as Maresca replacement
Leicester City may target West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan should Enzo Maresca join Chelsea. (Talksport)
Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0, and is now one win away from a fourth consecutive English Premier League title.
The Columbus Crew went to Mexico and flattened Monterrey to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.
“With this type of rule,” Messi said in Spanish, roughly, “we’re going in a bad direction.”
Follow the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Borussia Dortmund and PSG as it happens.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
Boston stunned the Pacers in their own gym to complete the series sweep.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
In a decades-long post-playing career as a broadcast analyst, Walton was rarely focused or even on topic. But he was never forgettable. And he was never uninspired.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The Celtics now hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.