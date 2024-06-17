Gossip: Four clubs interested in Rodon
Leeds United, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City are among the clubs interested in signing 26-year-old Wales and Tottenham defender Joe Rodon. (Football.London)
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
There were five matches on the Clash at the Castle card, and all of them had championships at stake. CM Punk's interference cost hometown hero Drew McIntyre in the main event.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Klay Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram, which could indicate what he believes his future is in NBA free agency.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.