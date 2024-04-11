Gossip: Fonseca considered as Moyes replacement
Lille manager Paulo Fonseca heads West Ham's shortlist if the Hammers part ways with David Moyes in the summer. (The i)
Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column
Lille manager Paulo Fonseca heads West Ham's shortlist if the Hammers part ways with David Moyes in the summer. (The i)
Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter have put the drama behind them, to the benefit of the USMNT.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
Inter Miami's ambitious quest for a Club World Cup berth came to an abrupt end as they were outclassed by Monterrey in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, exposing the gap between MLS and Liga MX.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
The USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Atlanta.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Lily Yohannes is one of two USWNT debutants on the SheBelieves Cup roster, and perhaps the most intriguing prospect in the U.S. player pool right now.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
Whose ADP is too high? What other players could be drafted instead? Jorge Martin dives into who are the most overrated players through Round 10 going into 2024 fantasy drafts.
In two NFL markets, the players' complaints were heard.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.