Gossip: European giants keen on Alvarez

[BBC]

Atletico Madrid are interested in Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and have approached their Argentinean trio Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul and Nahuel Molina to enquire about the availability of their compatriot. (Marca - in Spanish)

Norway striker Erling Haaland, 23, has refused to comment on reports that he is in talks with Manchester City about extending his deal. (Standard)

Finally, Paris St-Germain are also interested in Alvarez. (Fabrizio Romano)City are set to hold talks with manager Pep Guardiola, 53, over his future. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column