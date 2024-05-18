Gossip: Eagles eyeing move for Amrabat

[BBC]

Crystal Palace and Fulham have sent scouts to watch Fiorentina's 27-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is on loan at Manchester United. (Sun)

Palace, Bournemouth and Burnley are likely to be able to offer QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter higher wages than Celtic in the battle for his signature, but the Scottish champions hope Champions League football will be enough to tempt the 26-year-old. (Football Insider)

