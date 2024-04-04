Gossip: City want Kimmich

[BBC]

Manchester City could challenge Liverpool and Arsenal in the battle to sign Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, who has just one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga club. (Talksport)

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, will have to take a major pay cut if he wants to end his stay at Manchester City and return to Leeds United this summer. (Mirror)

West Ham will not look to make Phillips' loan spell at the club permanent. (Football Insider)

