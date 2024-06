[BBC]

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all expressed interest in 21-year-old Netherlands and Paris St-Germain forward Xavi Simons. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Manchester City will not accept a fee lower than £25m for defender Joao Cancelo, with Barcelona interested in signing him after his loan spell. (Sun)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column