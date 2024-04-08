Advertisement

Gossip: City monitoring Argentine youngster

Real Madrid are watching River Plate's 16-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in Mastantuono, who has a release clause of 45m euros (£38.6m). (Sport - in Spanish)

