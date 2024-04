[BBC]

Manchester City are leading the race to sign 21-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward Jamal Musiala, but Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are all also interested. (Independent)

Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of Gremio's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Nunes. (Sun)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column