Gossip: City anticipate obstacles in deal for Wirtz

[BBC]

Manchester City and Liverpool expect their attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 20, to be hampered by boss Xabi Alonso's decision to stay with the Bundesliga leaders. (HITC)

Barcelona will target Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, 23, in 2025 as part of a signings strategy that they hope will convince Xavi to stay beyond this season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona have identified 19-year-old Fiorentina and Italy defender Michael Kayode, who also interests Arsenal, as an alternative to a permanent deal for City's on-loan full-back Joao Cancelo. (Football Transfers)

