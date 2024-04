[BBC]

Chelsea are enquiring about RB Leipzig and France centre-back Castello Lukeba, 21, who has a £60m release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club. (FootMercato - in French)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, 39, has reached a verbal agreement with Fluminense, with the Brazilian out of contract at the end of the season. (Goal)

