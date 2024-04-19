Gossip: Chelsea monitor Musiala

[BBC]

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala is emerging as Manchester City's top target for the summer, while Chelsea are also monitoring the Germany international's situation. (Guardian)

However, Bayern have no intention of selling Musiala and are preparing a new contract offer for the 21-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Blues and Manchester United are monitoring 20-year-old RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who has a 50m euro (£42.8m) release clause. (Ben Jacobs)

Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are considering a move for 21-year-old Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill. (GiveMeSport)

Meanwhile, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan in Italy at Roma, who will not be able to afford the 43m euros to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Finally, Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. (CaughtOffside)

