Gossip: Chelsea agree personal terms with Olise

[BBC]

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with forward Michael Olise and are set to discuss scheduling payments to meet his release clause at Crystal Palace. (Givemesport)

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham are set to compete for Palace winger Eberechi Eze. (Football Insider)

The Eagles are set to sign Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer after the 27-year-old, who spent last season at Lazio, completed the first stage of his medical. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has pulled out of the running to buy Everton following a breakdown in talks. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column