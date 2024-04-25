Gossip: Celtic in for Pickel?

Celtic have been offered DR Congo defensive midfielder Charles Pickel and the Scottish champions are the Cremonese 26-year-old's preferred choice despite interest from Championship clubs, including Leeds United and Preston North End. (Football Scotland)

Scotland left-back Greg Taylor, the 26-year-old who is heading into the final year of his Celtic contract, has revealed that talks over a new deal have been put on hold until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal is attracting huge interest from Championship and League One clubs in England after the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth cap excelled on loan to Fleetwood Town in a new midfield position this season. (Scottish Sun)

Brondby head coach Jesper Sorensen admits that the Danish club could be about to lose Mathias Kvistgaarden, the 22-year-old attacker who attracted Celtic interest in January. (Football Scotland)

