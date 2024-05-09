Gossip: Celtic eye Motherwell keeper Kelly

Celtic have placed Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly on a list of summer transfer targets. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Celtic have hired former South American talent spotter Mark Cooper in a revamp of the club's scouting set-up. (Daily Mail)

Southampton Under-21 coach Adam Asghar has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Under-18s at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is a target for Rapid Bucharest, despite the 72-year-old not having managed a club since his Nottingham Forest departure in June 2019. (Fanatik via Scottish Sun)

