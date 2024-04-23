Gossip: Branthwaite becomes key target
Manchester United have made Everton and England Under-21s defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, a top target for this summer and want to agree an early deal. (Football Insider)
The Nuggets now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
What a win for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
What would a mock draft look like using just betting odds?
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
Start the fantasy hockey week right with these pickups, led by a productive defenseman on the Maple Leafs.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
"I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Inter Miami's ambitious quest for a Club World Cup berth came to an abrupt end as it was outclassed by Monterrey in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, exposing the gap between MLS and Liga MX.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.