Gossip: Blues watching two strikers

[BBC]

Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 28, who would cost up to £40m this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Chelsea are targeting Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, this summer but the club will focus first on selling players in order to raise funds. (Football Transfers)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and his coaches have been unimpressed by 23-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk's progress this season and the Blues will be in the market for a new winger this summer. (Football Insider)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column