Gossip: Blues set to prioritise Osimhen transfer

[BBC]

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain see the signing of 25-year-old Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen as a priority this summer. (Caught Offside)

Conor Gallagher is not interested in a summer move to Newcastle United, who are long-standing admirers of the Blues midfielder. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has the support of prominent figures at the club, before the end-of-season review which will determine his future at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column