Gossip: Blues put Broja up for sale

[BBC]

Chelsea are searching for a buyer for Albania striker Armando Broja, following the 22-year-old's loan spell with Fulham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are in talks to sign 17-year-old winger Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Blues have also identified 30-year-old Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a summer target. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United and Inter Milan have joined the race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

