Newcastle United are intensifying their scouting of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, as they look to beat Chelsea to the signing of the 20-year-old Slovenia striker. (Teamtalk)

Chelsea have triggered contract extensions for midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, with both having another year added on to what were already long-term deals. (Sun)

