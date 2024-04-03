Gossip: Blues may have to sell stars to meet financial rules

[BBC]

Chelsea may have to sell some of their big-name players to raise cash to meet profit and sustainability rules this summer, but defender Reece James, 24, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. (HITC)

Real Madrid are not interested in signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently and he will return to Stamford Bridge when his loan spell at the Bernabeu expires in June. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real would like to sign 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro - who has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool - this summer after the Frenchman told his club he wants a new challenge. (Athletic - subscription needed)

