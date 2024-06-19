Gossip: Blues keen on Leipzig's Openda
Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig's 24-year-old Belgium striker Lois Openda. (Teamtalk)
Forward Mykhailo Mudryk could leave Stamford Bridge as the Blues pursue Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are set to reject a bid from Atletico Madrid for midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Sun)
Gallagher has told the club he will not be forced out this summer, amid interest from Atletico, Tottenham and Aston Villa. (HITC)
